Whitley County Sheriffs arrest three men following traffic stop

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say a traffic stop in the Rockholds community on Monday resulted in three arrests.

After an investigation, suspected methamphetamine was taken from the car, and the three people inside the car were arrested.

Jonathan Trett, 39, of Corbin, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and tampering with physical evidence.

Justin Watkins, 29, of Corbin, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and traffic violations. Watkins was also served with an arrest warrant.

Caleb Veach, 39, of Rockholds, was served with two warrants out of Whitley County and one out of Knox County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.