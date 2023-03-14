What’s next: $300 million announced for EKY flood relief

Construction season
Construction season(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Keaton Hall
Mar. 14, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Senator Mitch McConnell announced there would be nearly $300 million in federal funding aiding in Eastern Kentucky flood relief.

The funds are coming from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and will go towards long-term housing projects, economic development and infrastructure.

“The hope would be that this money would lead to a bunch of housing units being repaired and, more importantly, a bunch of housing units that are outside of the flood plain being constructed. It can go for home ownership and rental,” said Scott McReynolds with the Housing Development Alliance.

Western Kentucky received funds from HUD after the December 2021 tornado outbreak. Scott McReynolds said they are just starting to see those funds.

“So even though it’s a really exciting announcement, it will still probably be six to eight months before the money actually shows up in Eastern Kentucky and really starts doing a lot of good,” he said.

McReynolds is hopeful that continued talks for housing in the state legislature will bring results this session.

“So there’s nothing definitive now, but we are hopeful there’s some good signs, fingers crossed, that we will get some money to work with between now and when this money is available,” he said.

20 counties are eligible to receive the funding including Breathitt, Casey, Clay, Cumberland, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Whitley, and Wolfe.

