Top 5 Plays - March 13, 2023

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the Top 5 Plays from boys’ region finals and girls’ state tournament week, sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner three-point-play at Rupp Arena

No. 4 - Knott Central goes around the horn resulting in Faith Pollard triple

No. 3 - Pulaski County’s Barek Williams impossible save and score

No. 2 - Pikeville’s Rylee Samons grown man slam

No. 1 - North Laurel’s Emily Sizemore final seconds bucket for the win

