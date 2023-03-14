Top 5 Plays - March 13, 2023
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the Top 5 Plays from boys’ region finals and girls’ state tournament week, sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.
No. 5 - Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner three-point-play at Rupp Arena
No. 4 - Knott Central goes around the horn resulting in Faith Pollard triple
No. 3 - Pulaski County’s Barek Williams impossible save and score
No. 2 - Pikeville’s Rylee Samons grown man slam
No. 1 - North Laurel’s Emily Sizemore final seconds bucket for the win
