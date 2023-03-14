Slow warmup takes over

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a chilly start to the work week and while we do have some warmer air poised to move in, I still don’t think spring is springing just yet.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Widespread frost and essentially a hard freeze expected tonight as high pressure and clear skies allow our temperatures to drop into the lower 20s overnight. If you’ve already planted, please make sure you check on them with tonight’s chilly air.

We’ll start rebounding with plenty of sunshine on our Wednesday as we see high pressure slowly work off to the east. It will be milder, but still below average with highs in the middle to upper 50s with sunshine. More clear skies overnight as lows fall back into the upper 20s to near 30º.

Late Week and Beyond

The warmup starts in earnest on Thursday, as southwesterly flow ahead of our next system allows temperatures to climb up into the lower to middle 60s for daytime highs. We’ll see some sunshine, but clouds will be building heading into the overnight as the next system works into the region. Showers could build in as soon as Thursday night and continue through Friday.

This next system looks to usher cooler air back in. After a high in the 60s on Friday, we drop into the lower 30s Friday night as some rain changes to snow. We’ll continue to see cooler weather filter in. We’re much quieter for the weekend and into next week as highs hover in the 40s and lows stick around into the 20s.

