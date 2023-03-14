Several EKY schools to compete in largest school archery tournament in the US

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife(Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and archery teams from across the state will gather in Kentucky’s largest city later this month to show off their skills.

The annual Kentucky National Archery in the Schools (NASP) State Tournament will take place at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on March 17th and 18th.

Officials say the tournament is the largest of its kind in the United States.

21 schools were involved in the first event back in 2002.

“The National Archery in the Schools Program began in Kentucky as an in-school pilot program and has spread to most every U.S. state and a number of foreign nations,” said Lisa Frye, state NASP coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources in a news release. “An inclusive sport, NASP uses archery to teach focus, self-control, discipline and patience, all skills that help build student achievement.”

The sport of archery is one of the oldest in the world, starting in China between 1027 and 256 BC. It was a featured sport in the Olympics in the early 20th century and returned to the games in the 1970s for men, women and mixed competition.

Elementary, middle and high school student-archers will compete for individual and team honors. The top 10 seniors in the boys’ and girls’ divisions will receive $1,000 scholarships to apply to any college of their choosing.

You can read more about the tournament here.

77 schools in our region will be competing. You can find that list here. Good luck to them all!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth lawsuit filed against Magoffin County bus driver says reckless driving led to crash
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Pike County man arrested for part in human trafficking operation
Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., center, is fouled as he tries to drive past Kentucky defenders...
Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Providence
Blizzard of 93 News Packages
Looking back: Blizzard of 1993

Latest News

Another chilly day on the way before temps start a brief climb
Credit: Loretta Lynn's Facebook page
Loretta Lynn’s family mourns loss of her longtime assistant and friend
Gov. Beshear at Mountain Arts Center - 11:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear at Mountain Arts Center - 11:00 p.m.
Silicon Valley Bank collapses after failing to raise capital
Will the Silicon Valley bank collapse impact Kentuckians?