Pulaski County set for major challenge in Sweet 16

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Maroons are saddled with a David vs. Goliath matchup in the first round of the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16.

Pulaski County is set to take on state-favorite Warren Central on Wednesday evening and they know they have what it takes to win.

“It’d mean everything (to win),” said senior guard Brysen Dugger. “Obviously they’re the one-seed. Going into it, we know we have nothing to lose. That makes it more exciting and fun and I know it would mean everything because we’ve had so many people telling us, go win that first game and it’d mean a lot to everyone around here.”

The longevity and togetherness of this group has been a strength and the main reason they’ve been able to compete for 12th Region titles the last several years.

“We’ve all grown up playing together since elementary school,” said senior guard Barek Williams. “In the locker room, in warm-ups, it’s just a brotherhood out here. We’re so tight, we all do everything together and it’s just a bond that can’t be broken. I really think it’s going to help on the court because we know what we’re going to do at all times.”

“I want them to remember how resilient they were and how tough of a group they were,” said Pulaski County head coach John Fraley. “We’ve been in a lot of games that we shouldn’t have won and these guys just didn’t quit and because of it, we did win and going into the regional tournament, we weren’t given much of a chance there either. They’re just a really mentally tough and resilient group that has a lot of heart and play for each other. These guys are as close a group as I’ve had and it really shows in how they play and how they fight for each other.”

The Maroons will take the court against Warren Central on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

