Police: Woman seriously injured after being thrown out of moving car

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Knox County man is facing some serious charges after his girlfriend told police he threw her out of a moving car.

It happened Saturday night on KY 225 in Artemus.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman lying in the road with a head injury along with multiple cuts and scrapes.

The woman told them her boyfriend, Brandon Murphy, 34, of Barbourville, had pushed her out of the vehicle while they were going between 35 and 40 mph.

The victim was taken to Barbourville ARH and then transferred to UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Police later found the suspect at his home and arrested him.

Murphy is charged with wanton endangerment, assault, DUI, menacing and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

