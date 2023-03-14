Pike County Food City closing for construction, reopening in late fall

Food City
Food City
By RJ Johnson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A new Food City is coming to South Williamson.

Store officials announced plans to built a new Food City on the same site.

The existing store will close on April 8 to begin construction. Associates will be relocated to surrounding stores for the time being. The store is expecting to open late fall.

“We’re proud to have served the residents of Pike County for 60 years and we couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to build a new state-of-the-art Food City to serve our loyal customers,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The Food City Pharmacy will remain open, but be relocated to a temporary facility in the front of the store.

The store will include a Starbucks Café, GoCart curbside pickup, and a pharmacy pick up window.

To read the full announcement, click here.

