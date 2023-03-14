Oscar Tshiebwe named Second Team AP All-American
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Add another accolade for Kentucky’s big man.
Oscar Tshiebwe was named second team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday. He is the first Kentucky player to be named All-American in back-to-back seasons since Tayshaun Prince in 2001 and 2002.
Tshiebwe averages a double-double for UK, leading the team with 16.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.
