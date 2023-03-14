Mt. Sterling working to tear down deteriorated homes

Mt. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A program in Mt. Sterling is geared toward tearing down deteriorated homes.

With the help of some initial grant funding to get the program going in 2019, the city is off to a strong start in gradually demolishing problem properties that have been thorns in the sides of first responders and city leaders.

About 18 homes have come down at the hands of the city, and another seven have been bought and rehabbed or knocked down by the owner voluntarily.

Mayor Al Botts says he’s proud of the work being done to improve the quality and vibrancy of their community.

“No child should ever grow up in a neighborhood and wonder why someone isn’t doing something about the blighted, abandoned, and dilapidated properties in that neighborhood,” said Mayor Botts.

Mayor botts says the program has reduced crime, increased property values and made for a safer neighborhood.

“Yeah, we’re gonna keep working at it, and we’ll keep working toward a better tomorrow here in Mt. Sterling,” said Mayor Botts.

The legal process to tear down a property takes some time. Legal proceedings can drag on for an average of 10 months to demolish these dilapidated properties, giving the owner every opportunity to fix or bring it up to code.

First responders are called out to abandoned homes more frequently for complaints of squatters, fires and illicit drug use.

The mayor plans to ask city council to add another five homes to the demolition list.

