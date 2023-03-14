Mingo County business serving up slices to help 11-year-old student

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

WILLIAMSON, W.Va (WYMT) - After a Williamson Elementary School student was paralyzed from the shoulders down due to an undiagnosed illness, a local business and her friends stepped up to support her.

11-year-old Maddy Newsome is currently in the hospital battling the illness, but Three Guys Pizza & Brew in downtown Williamson is serving slices to support her family along with the help of some of Maddy’s friends.

The girl’s friends will be working as volunteer servers on Wednesday night starting at 5 p.m. and will be donating their tips to the Newsome family to help with hospital bills.

“Anytime somebody needs help in the community, I like to see them all come forward. But it’s even more important when it’s a child. I think that that really hits home for a lot of us; when it’s one of our babies, we really gotta get out there and do it for them,” said Three Guys Pizza & Brew co-owner Larry New.

New added he hopes tonight’s proceeds are a blessing to the Newsome family and that his restaurant is lucky to be a part of the effort.

