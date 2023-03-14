Looking back: Blizzard of 1993

By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This week 30 years ago, Eastern Kentucky was digging out after 1993′s Storm of the Century brought a true blizzard and record-breaking snow.

The Blizzard of 1993, as it is known, dropped between 6 and 30 inches of snow between March 12 and March 14, 1993. Not only did Eastern Kentuckians have to deal with the snow, but strong winds led to snow drifts of six to ten feet.

Perry County received 30 inches of snow from the event, Pikeville received 24 inches, Ashland and London each received 22 inches. 19.8 inches fell at the National Weather Service office in Jackson in 24 hours, while the 24 hour snow record for the state of Kentucky was set as Hazard received 25 inches of snow in just 24 hours.

In the higher terrain of Harlan County, areas around the Mary Ellen community reported four to five feet of snow...between 48 and 60 inches!

Above, you can watch two news stories about the snow from that week, one from Hazard, and one from Floyd County as shelters were set up and humvees required to shuttle supplies to and from more remote hollows.

As one Hazard man summed it all up, “it was a wangdanger!”

Blizzard of 93 News Packages
