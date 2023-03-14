Local veterinarians share tips to protect your dog during Parvo-season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As parvo season begins, local veterinarians are sharing ways to help prevent your dog from becoming ill with the Canine Parvovirus

Canine Parvovirus, more commonly called Parvo, is contagious and can even kill dogs of all ages and sizes.

Symptoms for parvo include vomiting, lethargy and diarrhea. If left untreated, the virus causes dehydration, which can result in death.

WYMT talked with Dr. William Hagans, board member of the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter, on how the virus could impact the shelter if the virus were to get into the facility.

“So in a facility that houses a lot of animals, it is real easy for parvo to spread and become a nightmare to deal with,” said Hagans.

In order to help prevent the spread, he said they vaccinate every dog brought into the shelter.

A veterinarian at Appalachian Animal Hospital said the virus is not just a worry for shelters. It could be a worry for your pets at home.

Dr. Danika Harvey said, “People that have puppies or dogs that are completely indoors have still contracted it because it has gotten carried into the house or unknowingly on somebody’s shoes or on their clothes.”

She expressed the importance of vaccinating early and vaccinating properly.

Harvey said puppies should be vaccinated as early as six weeks, and after the first year, they should be vaccinated annually.

If you have any questions, you can contact your local veterinarian.

