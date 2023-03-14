Letcher County man arrested following non-fatal stabbing

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, officers with the Whitesburg Police Department responded to a stabbing after a fight had taken place at a home.

Later, the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jamie Couch, 42 of Whitesburg, and charged him with 2nd-degree assault as well as tampering with physical evidence.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim was inside Couch’s home when the two got into an argument about stolen items.

Couch later “cut the victim across his torso and right arm” with what appeared to be a bladed or sharp instrument.

Couch then attempted to throw away the instrument he used to cut the victim with.

The victim, who was not named, was treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital and released later the same day. His injuries required more than 20 stitches.

Couch is being held at the Letcher County Jail where he is awaiting trial.

