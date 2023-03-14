Irvine PD arrests woman on several drug-related charges

Thousands of dollars worth of narcotics were taken from the home.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Irvine Police Department conducted a search warrant at a home on Woods Point Drive following a narcotics investigation on March 10.

Police recovered several narcotics including cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, THC vapes, THC edibles, an assortment of prescription pills, such as hydrocodone, oxycodone, etc. and assorted drug paraphernalia items. Police also seized nine firearms found in the home.

Dana Parks, 27, was arrested and charged with “various trafficking offenses” and transported to the Three Forks Regional Jail.

