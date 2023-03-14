Hazard’s Gus Mullins signs with KCU Baseball

Gus Mullins signs with KCU Baseball
Gus Mullins signs with KCU Baseball(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bulldogs’ own David “Gus” Mullins will continue his baseball career with the Kentucky Christian Knights.

”A lot of people don’t think you can make it out of this region to play at the next level with how small the schools are,” said Mullins. “Especially coming from Hazard High School where we only have 200-some students, it means a lot to take the next step.”

Hazard has won two straight 14th Region baseball titles, advancing to the final four in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Parents
Two parents charged with child endangerment
Leaders and addiction specialists urge for immediate action as fentanyl use spikes
Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., center, is fouled as he tries to drive past Kentucky defenders...
Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Providence
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
HARLAN FIRE
Harlan home heavily damaged in Friday night fire

Latest News

Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services
Top 5 Plays - March 13, 2023
Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) shoots over Missouri guard Nick Honor during the first half...
Associated Press reveals final top 25 poll
The EKU men’s basketball team got 16 points from Isaiah Cozart
EKU mens basketball will play in the CBI
MSU has earned an automatic berth to the National Invitation Tournament
Morehead State will play in the NIT