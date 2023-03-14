Hazard’s Gus Mullins signs with KCU Baseball

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bulldogs’ own David “Gus” Mullins will continue his baseball career with the Kentucky Christian Knights.

”A lot of people don’t think you can make it out of this region to play at the next level with how small the schools are,” said Mullins. “Especially coming from Hazard High School where we only have 200-some students, it means a lot to take the next step.”

Hazard has won two straight 14th Region baseball titles, advancing to the final four in 2021.

