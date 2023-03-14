Hal Rogers Parkway shut down in Leslie County due to crash

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to tell you about in Leslie County.

Dispatch tells WYMT the Hal Rogers Parkway is shut down in both directions at mile marker 49 due to a crash involving several vehicles.

Officials believe two tractor-trailers and 3 cars are involved and the road will be shut down until further notice.

We do not know how many people are involved or how seriously they may be injured.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials encourage you to use an alternate route like Old Highway 80 to detour around the crash.

We will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth lawsuit filed against Magoffin County bus driver says reckless driving led to crash
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Pike County man arrested for part in human trafficking operation
Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., center, is fouled as he tries to drive past Kentucky defenders...
Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Providence
Blizzard of 93 News Packages
Looking back: Blizzard of 1993

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Woman seriously injured after being thrown out of moving car
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Several EKY schools to compete in largest school archery tournament in the US
Another chilly day on the way before temps start a brief climb
Credit: Loretta Lynn's Facebook page
Loretta Lynn’s family mourns loss of her longtime assistant and friend