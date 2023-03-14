Hal Rogers Parkway open again, four people taken to hospital

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
UPDATE: March 14th, 2023 - 6:10 p.m.: Perry County Ambulance tells WYMT four people were injured and taken to the hospital following a multi-car crash on Hal Rogers Parkway Wednesday morning.

Lifeguard Ambulance Service took one person to Mary Breckinridge ARH Hospital in Hyden.

Lifeguard Ambulance Service took one person to Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center.

Perry County Ambulance took two patients to Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center.

There’s no word on the condition of the people who were taken to the hospital at this time.

We will update this story as we get more information.

UPDATE: March 14th, 2023 - 11:35 a.m.: Dispatch tells WYMT the Hal Rogers Parkway has now re-opened following a crash involving several vehicles at mile marker 49.

Dispatch says the area was cleared approximately 30 minutes ago.

ORIGINAL STORY: March 14, 2023 - 9:10 a.m.

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to tell you about in Leslie County.

Dispatch tells WYMT the Hal Rogers Parkway is shut down in both directions at mile marker 49 due to a crash involving several vehicles.

Officials believe two tractor-trailers and 3 cars are involved and the road will be shut down until further notice.

We do not know how many people are involved or how seriously they may be injured.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials encourage you to use an alternate route like Old Highway 80 to detour around the crash.

We will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

