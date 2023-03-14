Hal Rogers Parkway open again following crash

UPDATE: March 14th, 2023 - 11:35 a.m.: Dispatch tells WYMT the Hal Rogers Parkway has now re-opened following a crash involving several vehicles at mile marker 49.

Dispatch says the area was cleared approximately 30 minutes ago.

ORIGINAL STORY

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to tell you about in Leslie County.

Dispatch tells WYMT the Hal Rogers Parkway is shut down in both directions at mile marker 49 due to a crash involving several vehicles.

Officials believe two tractor-trailers and 3 cars are involved and the road will be shut down until further notice.

We do not know how many people are involved or how seriously they may be injured.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials encourage you to use an alternate route like Old Highway 80 to detour around the crash.

We will update you as we learn more.

