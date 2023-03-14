Governor Beshear announces $8.5 million in awards for five EKY counties

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - During a visit to the Mountain Arts Center, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $8.5 million in funding would be going to five Eastern Kentucky counties.

“Investments in clean water and sewer, investments supporting non-profits and tourism, investments that will help better the lives of our families,” said the Governor.

$3.6 million dollars will be going towards clean water improvements in five counties, including $2.3 million in Johnson County.

”Water and sewer projects that obviously improve the lives of all of Eastern Kentucky and obviously helps us in the future with economic development and retention of residencies,” said Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie.

Local law enforcement also receiving funds. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will now be able to replace gear lost in the Allen shooting.

“Right after our tragedy in Allen, the Governor reached out and said ‘I want to know what you need, what you lost in the incident, what you need replaced, tell me what you got to do to get it’, and so we started naming off some things.” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt. “He said I’ll get this office up and going and whatever this administration can do and that’s what they have done.”

The Governor also announced Senator Mitch McConnell’s news that Eastern Kentucky will receive $300 million in federal funding for long-term flood relief.

”HUD, the Federal Agency, is going to provide about 300 million dollars in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief Funds, and those kind of come on the back end to help us rebuild homes in Eastern Kentucky,” said Beshear.

The full list of announcements:

Clean Water Program

The Paintsville Utility Commission will use $1.3 million to install over 3,000 feet of sewer line and roughly 13,000 feet of waterline to unserved areas of Johnson County.

The Knott County Fiscal Court will use $865,672 to improve the water supply for 250 homes.

The Magoffin County Water District will use $706,886 to extend waterlines to unserved areas in Magoffin County. This project will provide water service to 65 unserved homes.

The Martin County Sanitation District will use $685,625 for improvements to the wastewater treatment system.

The City of Jackson will use $698,648 to extend water service to 13 homes, increase the water system’s storage capacity and make improvements to the sewer system.

The Breathitt County Water District will use $134,648 to improve water service for 1,900 homes and provide first-time water service to nine homes. This project will also receive $600,000 in ARC funds.

The Non-Profit Assistance Fund

Law Enforcement Protection Program

City of Paintsville $5,886.84

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office $10,739.34

Martin County Sheriff’s Office $9,690

Transportation Funding

$255,375 in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet funding, which will help the county resurface Big Lick Branch Road and Cannel Coal Gap Road.

