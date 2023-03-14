Gov. Beshear announces $32 million to improve infrastructure across the Commonwealth

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear(Gray Media)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $32 million in the second round of funding from the Cleaner Water Program.

More than 500 unserved and nearly 8,000 underserved homes will benefit from water and sewer line projects.

“As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children,” Gov. Beshear said.

Since 2021, the Cleaner Water Program, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, has now allocated $500 million and reached all 120 counties.

Water and wastewater projects will also benefit families across the Commonwealth while boosting infrastructure and economic growth.

“Every single Kentucky family deserves clean drinking water, and this program is making it happen, with now all 120 counties receiving funding,” said Rep. Derrick Graham of Frankfort. “Our goal as leaders should be to improve the lives of those we serve, and this program most certainly does that. I want to thank Gov. Beshear and the General Assembly for coming together to make this happen.”

To view a full list of projects that were approved for the second round of funding, click here.

