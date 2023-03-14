Ashland PD searching for missing two-month old and mother

27-year-old Kayla Simpson was seen walking away with two-month-old Maylee on Tuesday night.
27-year-old Kayla Simpson was seen walking away with two-month-old Maylee on Tuesday night.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Ashland Police Department is searching for a mother and child who walked away from a facility in Ashland.

Police say Kayla Simpson, 27, of Pike County, and her child, two-month-old Mylee, left a facility on Central Ave. around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Around the same time, a light-colored pick-up truck was spotted leaving the facility and traveling the wrong way on Central Ave.

Simpson is now charged with custodial interference and wanton endangerment.

Police are asking for public assistance in finding the mother and daughter and encourage folks to call (606) 385-3273 if they have any information on their whereabouts.

