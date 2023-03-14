Another chilly day on the way before temps start a brief climb

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The winter chill will continue today before we see some relief with both warmer temps and nicer conditions.

Today and Tonight

Some flurries are possible this morning as temperatures struggle to climb today with the cloud cover. Most locations will start out in the upper 20s to low 30s. It will be a breezy day with wind chill being a factor at times. Northwest winds could gust up to 15 mph or better at times. The good news is that we should, emphasis on should, see some late-day sunshine. That will not help our temperatures out much though, as they only make their way into the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight, skies clear out and we will drop into the low 20s for overnight lows. Widespread frost is likely.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine and warmer temps take over for your Wednesday. After a chilly morning, we should warm up to about 50 degrees, which will feel like a heatwave compared to the 30s we’ve been stuck in the last couple of days. Look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies Wednesday night. Lows will drop into the low 30s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds and some spotty rain chances late ahead of our next system on Friday. Highs will soar toward the 60-degree mark.

Friday the rain picks up and temperatures will drop behind the front. I think we top out in the upper 50s pretty early in the morning and drop through the day and into the nighttime hours to around 30 degrees. A few snowflakes could follow us into the first part of the weekend before the skies clear out. Saturday will take us right back to wintertime with highs back in the low to mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.