Tennessee Tech womens basketball grabs a 16 seed in this years March Madness Tournament

By Nate Johnson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Golden Eagles are dancing and will play Monmouth in the NCAA First Four in Bloomington, Ind.

If Tennessee Tech wins, they will play against No. 1 seeded Indiana.

The Golden Eagles won the Ohio Valley Conference with a win over Little Rock 54-46, to earn their spot in the tournament.

Former Harlan standout Jordan Brock played a big 25 minutes in that game, helping out with four points.

Tennessee Tech will play Monmouth this Friday, March 18. Time is still TBA.

