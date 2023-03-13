Tennessee Tech womens basketball grabs a 16 seed in this years March Madness Tournament

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Golden Eagles are dancing and will play Monmouth in the NCAA First Four in Bloomington, Ind.

If Tennessee Tech wins, they will play against No. 1 seeded Indiana.

The Golden Eagles won the Ohio Valley Conference with a win over Little Rock 54-46, to earn their spot in the tournament.

Former Harlan standout Jordan Brock played a big 25 minutes in that game, helping out with four points.

Tennessee Tech will play Monmouth this Friday, March 18. Time is still TBA.

