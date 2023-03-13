Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell released from hospital

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - After receiving injuries from a fall last week, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

In a statement from McConnell’s Communications Director, David Popp, it said McConnell is recovering from a concussion and all is well.

“At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home. Over the course of treatment this weekend, the Leader’s medical team discovered that he also suffered a minor rib fracture on Wednesday, for which he is also being treated,” Popp said. “The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received.”

