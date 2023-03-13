Pikeville Police Department remembers fallen officer on five year anniversary

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Five years after Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty, his department continues to share his story with the community he died to protect.

“It was devastating. In some ways, it feels like it was yesterday,” said Pikeville PD PIO Tony Conn.

Hamilton, who left behind a wife and daughter, has been celebrated by the community in many ways since his death. From murals and clothing to benches and road signs, Pikeville’s fallen hero can be seen in most corners of the city. He even has January 11th dedicated as “Scotty Hamilton Day,” in honor of his unit number 111.

”It’s like a shrine to him. A memorial for him inside of here, so we’ll never forget. Which, we can’t. We’re not ever gonna forget,” said Conn.

The officers at the department say they bring up Hamilton every day and want to keep his memory alive for everyone- especially his daughter Brynlee.

“She needs to know that her dad was a hero. And heroes that are honored are never forgotten. So that’s what we do with Scotty,” Conn said.

Hamilton’s desire to serve and his sacrifice in doing so are now fueling factors for his family in blue.

“Scotty wanted to go get people’s medicine when it was bad weather and take it to the people that couldn’t get out- shut ins. He wanted to help people load groceries in their car. He wanted to check on neighborhoods,” said Conn. “He wanted to serve the public. He wanted to do right and help people.”

Conn said he hopes to always see Hamilton’s legacy discussed in the department and the community.

