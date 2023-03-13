Pikeville Police Department remembers fallen officer on five year anniversary

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Five years after Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty, his department continues to share his story with the community he died to protect.

“It was devastating. In some ways, it feels like it was yesterday,” said Pikeville PD PIO Tony Conn.

Hamilton, who left behind a wife and daughter, has been celebrated by the community in many ways since his death. From murals and clothing to benches and road signs, Pikeville’s fallen hero can be seen in most corners of the city. He even has January 11th dedicated as “Scotty Hamilton Day,” in honor of his unit number 111.

”It’s like a shrine to him. A memorial for him inside of here, so we’ll never forget. Which, we can’t. We’re not ever gonna forget,” said Conn.

The officers at the department say they bring up Hamilton every day and want to keep his memory alive for everyone- especially his daughter Brynlee.

“She needs to know that her dad was a hero. And heroes that are honored are never forgotten. So that’s what we do with Scotty,” Conn said.

Hamilton’s desire to serve and his sacrifice in doing so are now fueling factors for his family in blue.

“Scotty wanted to go get people’s medicine when it was bad weather and take it to the people that couldn’t get out- shut ins. He wanted to help people load groceries in their car. He wanted to check on neighborhoods,” said Conn. “He wanted to serve the public. He wanted to do right and help people.”

Conn said he hopes to always see Hamilton’s legacy discussed in the department and the community.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Parents
Two parents charged with child endangerment
Leaders and addiction specialists urge for immediate action as fentanyl use spikes
Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., center, is fouled as he tries to drive past Kentucky defenders...
Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Providence
HARLAN FIRE
Harlan home heavily damaged in Friday night fire
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Gilliam Funeral Home & Crematory
Big Stone Gap mourns loss of Big Stone Rescue member
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Cassidie Robinson - March 13, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Cassidie Robinson
W-R Castle Fire and Rescue attempting to save the Lawrence County Emergency Management Director
First responders save first responder trying to save dog stuck on cliff
KY lawmakers advance bill to lower taxes for bourbon industry