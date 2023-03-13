Pike County man arrested for part in human trafficking operation

(Photo courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRISTOL, TN. (WYMT) - A two-day undercover operation led to 11 men being arrested on sexual charges in relation to minors.

This operation was conducted by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Bristol Police Department, the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and the 2nd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

In a release, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the operation, which began on Thursday, March 9, aimed to address human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee.

Authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial cases, with a goal of identifying these individuals seeking to engage in these acts.

As a result of the operation, authorities arrested 11 men, with one of them being Paul Brandon Alley of Hellier, KY.

Alley was arrested on two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor.

He currently has a $50,000 bond.

All 11 men were booked into the Sullivan County Jail.

