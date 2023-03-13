Morehead State will play in the NIT

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Eagles season is not done, drawing a tough 23-win Clemson team in the first round of the NIT.

Morehead State put together a solid season, wining 21 games and falling to the eventual Ohio Valley Conference champions in Southeast Missouri.

The Eagles will play their opening round game Wednesday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m. at Clemson.

Viewers will be able to watch on ESPN+.

Full bracket below:

NIT tournament bracket (NCAA)

