Morehead State will play in the NIT

MSU has earned an automatic berth to the National Invitation Tournament
MSU has earned an automatic berth to the National Invitation Tournament
By Nate Johnson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Eagles season is not done, drawing a tough 23-win Clemson team in the first round of the NIT.

Morehead State put together a solid season, wining 21 games and falling to the eventual Ohio Valley Conference champions in Southeast Missouri.

The Eagles will play their opening round game Wednesday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m. at Clemson.

Viewers will be able to watch on ESPN+.

Full bracket below:

NIT tournament bracket
NIT tournament bracket(NCAA)

