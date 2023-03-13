Laurel County man arrested on multiple outstanding warrants, false identifying information

(Laurel County Correction Center)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stephen Walker arrested Ricky Gilbert, 51, of London.

The arrest happened on South Laurel Road, approximately three miles South of London, following an investigation conducted by Deputy Walker.

Gilbert misidentified himself on more than one occasion, which led to him being charged with giving an officer false identifying information.

It was also discovered that Gilbert had several outstanding warrants.

Gilbert was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest, charging him with failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking.

He was also charged on a second Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest. This pertained to a failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree.

Gilbert was lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

