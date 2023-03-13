Large-scale commercial, retail development coming to Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) has sold an 11 acre section of SPEDA Commerce Park to a private developer who plans to build a large-scale commercial and retail development.

Formerly known as the Garner property in the Pine Hill and Barnesburg Road area, the 142-acre SPEDA Commerce Park offers state-certified build-ready sites and attractive four-lane road access to industrial prospects.

The 11 acres sold runs along KY-80.

“We believe this is a great jumpstart to the overall development of SPEDA Commerce Park and will serve an important need and purpose for the entire region of Pulaski County,” said Chris Girdler, SPEDA’s president and CEO.

This section of the development will also be enhanced by two interchanges at the KY-80 and KY-461 intersection, which are currently under construction.

The $70 million road project is expected to be complete this year.

