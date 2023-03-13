KY 1411 in Lee County to be closed Thursday

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say drivers who use KY 1411 (South Fork Road) in Lee County should prepare to use an alternate route on Thursday, March 16.

The road will be closed at mile point 1.6 for replacement of a drainage pipe.

Work is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and should be completed around 4 p.m.

No marked detour will be posted.

Drivers can use KY 11 and KY 30 through Booneville as an alternate route.

The project will be postponed if there is bad weather.

