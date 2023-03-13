Knox County main arrested on multiple charges after reportedly throwing woman from car

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jesse Smith and Sergeant Bobby Jones responded to a report of a woman being thrown from a car on KY 225 in Artemus.

When officials arrived at the scene, they saw the woman laying in the roadway.

The woman told police that her boyfriend, 34-year-old Brandon Murphy of Barbourville, had pushed her out of the car while they were traveling 35-40 mph.

The woman suffered a head injury and numerous cuts and abrasions on different areas of her body.

She was taken to Barbourville ARH and later to UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Murphy was later located at his home and was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, Assault-1st Degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Menacing and Resisting Arrest.

Murphy was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.