Knox County main arrested on multiple charges after reportedly throwing woman from car

(Photo courtesy: Knox County Detention Center)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jesse Smith and Sergeant Bobby Jones responded to a report of a woman being thrown from a car on KY 225 in Artemus.

When officials arrived at the scene, they saw the woman laying in the roadway.

The woman told police that her boyfriend, 34-year-old Brandon Murphy of Barbourville, had pushed her out of the car while they were traveling 35-40 mph.

The woman suffered a head injury and numerous cuts and abrasions on different areas of her body.

She was taken to Barbourville ARH and later to UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Murphy was later located at his home and was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, Assault-1st Degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Menacing and Resisting Arrest.

Murphy was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Parents
Two parents charged with child endangerment
Leaders and addiction specialists urge for immediate action as fentanyl use spikes
Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., center, is fouled as he tries to drive past Kentucky defenders...
Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Providence
HARLAN FIRE
Harlan home heavily damaged in Friday night fire
Damaged roadway
Knott Co. family seeking help to fix damaged roadway

Latest News

HAROLD KEMPER
‘He is a true patriarch’: Remembering the life of a pillar in the Leslie County community
KY 1411 in Lee County to be closed Thursday
Gov. Beshear announces search for team to work on road project in Harlan County
Fourth lawsuit filed against Magoffin County bus driver says reckless driving led to crash