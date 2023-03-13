Gov. Beshear announces search for team to work on road project in Harlan County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a search for an engineering team to help improve a section of US-421 in Harlan County.

The project will cover 1.5 miles, beginning at the Kentucky-Virginia state line, and will include removal of a “switchback” curve on Stone Mountain at Cranks.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) issued a final Request for Proposals from prospective contractors on Friday.

The cabinet expects to award the project in late April and hopes to break ground in October.

The 2022-2028 Kentucky Highway Plan will provide $25 million through 2026 for construction of the project.

“We have put a high priority on transportation projects that increase safety and open up entire regions to economic development and good jobs,” Gov. Beshear said. “Completion of this 1.5-mile-long section will bring us very near to completing the larger and long-awaited U.S. 421 expansion project from Grays Knob to the Virginia line.”

KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said the cabinet is utilizing a method known as Progressive Design Build, in which project designers and builders will work hand in hand.

“It will allow the project team to devise specific solutions as work progresses, and in the end will expedite the timeline,” Secretary Gray said.

