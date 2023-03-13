Floyd County community mourning sudden loss of a volunteer firefighter

Photo Courtesy: Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Eastern Kentucky fire department are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department firefighter David Bentley died on Saturday.

He leaves behind a wife, two children and a host of family, friends and fellow firefighters.

Bentley’s visitation started on Sunday and will continue all day Monday at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home in Martin.

His funeral service will be Tuesday, March 14th at 6 p.m. at the Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints also in Martin.

David Bentley was 57 years old.

