EKU mens basketball will play in the CBI

By Nate Johnson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky’s season will continue with a tournament birth in the College Basketball Invitational.

EKU drew a No. 8 seed in this years CBI tourney.

The Colonels finished the season with a respectable 20-13 record.

They will face No. 9 seeded Cleveland State in the first round, Sunday, March 19, at 11:10 a.m.

Below is the full tournament bracket:

CBI bracket
CBI bracket(CBI)

