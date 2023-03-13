Deputies herd wayward cows this weekend in Whitley County

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Whitley County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It looked like a scene out of the wild west this weekend in Whitley County.

Two sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Highway 92E on Sunday morning after a call came in of two cows wandering the road.

Using some quick thinking, and their cruisers, the deputies were able to herd the cattle into a nearby fenced-in area until the owners could be notified about the escape.

In a Facebook post, the two deputies jokingly said they are trying to get the sheriff to allow cowboy hats to be added to their standard uniforms.

