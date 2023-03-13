Daycare business reopening brings relief to parents

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The amount of child care services decreased in Eastern Kentucky after the July flood.

Oak Tree Academy in Whitesburg was flooded and closed for more than seven months, but Monday marked its grand reopening.

“I still kinda can’t believe that we got it finished, and was able to come and start today,” Oak Tree Academy Director Terri Ratliff said.

She had support from parents as well.

Every day was a challenge as they tried figuring out where their kids would end up.

“When the flood happened and she closed, it really put a hard spot on a lot of families here. Especially working families. She was fabulous with keeping us updated on when she was gonna open up and the progress of the building,” Letcher County parent Tabitha Baker said.

Ratliff gears her daycare to the needs of each child.

The kids enjoy how different each lesson is, too.

“You know, there’s the library and we can take her to parks, but Miss Terri really takes each day and says, ‘okay kids, we’re gonna do this. We’re gonna learn about, it’s raining today, so let’s learn about the water cycle,’ and she makes every day events something to learn about,” Tabitha Baker said.

The playful chaos that a group of children can bring may be distracting, but for Terri Ratliff, it is refreshing, and today is a day she won’t soon forget.

“Yes, because I worked really, really hard to get here. So, yes, I’ll remember this day a long time,” the Oak Tree Academy director said.

Oak Tree Academy is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

