Controversial ‘parents’ rights bill’ passed by House Education Committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A controversial education bill was in a legislative panel Monday morning.

Senate Bill 5, also known as the “parents’ rights bill” was passed in the House Education Committee.

Supporters said it will give parents more say in keeping obscene matters out of the classroom.

The bill sponsor said they want to address materials that are very offensive and ones in which parents may find objectionable and gives them the process to address the concern.

This bill would require a policy for schools and school boards to address that.

Opponents said it is simply a way to ban books, most notably those that deal with the LGBTQ community.

“Today there is an effort to ban a lot of books that have LGTBQ content,” said Chuck Eddy, who is opposed to the bill. “I am very concerned about that. I feel this is an effort to reduce or cancel this kind of culture.”

The bill passed 16 to four and now goes to the full house.

