Controversial ‘parents’ rights bill’ passed by House Education Committee

(WAVE)
By Phil Pendleton and Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A controversial education bill was in a legislative panel Monday morning.

Senate Bill 5, also known as the “parents’ rights bill” was passed in the House Education Committee.

Supporters said it will give parents more say in keeping obscene matters out of the classroom.

The bill sponsor said they want to address materials that are very offensive and ones in which parents may find objectionable and gives them the process to address the concern.

This bill would require a policy for schools and school boards to address that.

Opponents said it is simply a way to ban books, most notably those that deal with the LGBTQ community.

“Today there is an effort to ban a lot of books that have LGTBQ content,” said Chuck Eddy, who is opposed to the bill. “I am very concerned about that. I feel this is an effort to reduce or cancel this kind of culture.”

The bill passed 16 to four and now goes to the full house.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Parents
Two parents charged with child endangerment
Leaders and addiction specialists urge for immediate action as fentanyl use spikes
Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., center, is fouled as he tries to drive past Kentucky defenders...
Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Providence
HARLAN FIRE
Harlan home heavily damaged in Friday night fire
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

Oak Tree Academy
Daycare business reopening brings relief to parents
EKY to receive nearly $300 million for long-term flood recovery
HAROLD KEMPER
‘He is a true patriarch’: Remembering the life of a pillar in the Leslie County community
Knox County main arrested on multiple charges after reportedly throwing woman from car