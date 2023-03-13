Cold and dreary start to the new work and school week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Remember the constant drizzle and overcast skies we had on Sunday? It looks like those will follow us into the first couple of days of the new week.

Today and Tonight

Most folks will wake up with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and we won’t see a lot of change all day long. Highs will creep their way into the low 40s this afternoon. Wintry mix, drizzle or flurries are possible off and on throughout the day, depending on the air temperature. We are also going to see a northwest wind that could gust up to 15 mph or better at times. Best advice? Bundle up and be ready for some wind chills.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s as the cloudy skies and flurries continue at times.

Extended Forecast

Flurries are possible on Tuesday morning before we see an even colder day than Monday. Highs will be lucky to get out of the mid to upper 30s, so I hope you didn’t put those winter coats up just yet. We will slowly start to clear out Tuesday night and temps will drop into the low to mid-20s by Wednesday morning. If the skies clear out, be ready for some frost.

Wednesday starts taking us in the right direction, thanks to some sunshine. It will still only get into the upper 40s to around 50 in the afternoon hours though before dropping back to around 30 overnight.

Thursday looks better condition and temperature-wise with highs breaking the 60-degree mark, possibly topping out in the low 60s. Unfortunately, the rain break is short-lived and the chances return for Thursday night and Friday ahead of another cold front that will take us from the 60s Friday during the day to the mid-40s by Saturday.

Hey, at least spring officially starts next Monday! Hang in there!

