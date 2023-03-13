Calmer conditions take over this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tonight is one of the only remaining opportunities for some shower or flurry activity until the end of the week. In between, things look rather calm and quiet cold at times.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Mostly cloudy skies continue as the last of our scattered flurries move out of the region tonight. Lows remain rather cold, down into the lower to middle 20s as we wrap up our first work week of saving time.

We’ll dry things out but leave them rather chilly as we head through the day tomorrow. Plenty of clouds around will mean a struggle to hit 40º for our daytime highs. Some clearing late may help, but the sun looks to be going down by that point. Clearing skies and calming winds tomorrow night also spell quite a bit of frost in the region as we wake up on Wednesday morning as lows settle in the lower 20s.

Midweek and Beyond

Changes hold off for a couple more days as dry and milder conditions hang on ahead of a late week system. Sunshine continues as we head through our Wednesday, highs are milder near 50º with overnight lows under clear skies near 30º. Mild air filters in ahead of our next system as clouds slowly build on Thursday. Highs make a run at the middle 60s Thursday afternoon before showers work in on Thursday night.

We’re mild and breezy on Friday as widespread showers work throughout the region thanks to our latest low pressure. It doesn’t look like any severe threat, but we’ll watch as highs get up into the 60s. As cold air filters in behind this front, we’ll have to watch some of the rain changing to snow on Friday night as temperatures fall into the lower 30s. We’re well below average for the weekend as sunshine continues with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.