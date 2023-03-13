Big Stone Gap mourns loss of Big Stone Rescue member

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Big Stone Gap area is experiencing a loss of one of their own.

74-year-old Larry Rasnick died on Thursday after battling illness.

Rasnick was a member of Big Stone Rescue, where he began volunteering in 1968.

He volunteered for the squad for 25 years and served in numerous roles such as treasurer, secretary, and sergeant.

Rasnick would eventually serve as the squad’s captain and president of the board of directors.

A Celebration of Life was held for Rasnick on Sunday at Gilliam Funeral Home.

You can find Rasnick’s obituary here.

