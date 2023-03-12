Winter’s chill sticks around, some flurries possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cold air sticks around into the new work week. A Freeze Watch is in place for some areas. Stay warm!

Tonight through Monday night

Gloomy weather continues across the region tonight. We stay cloudy and cool. Low temperatures fall into the mid-30s. An isolated shower or snow flurry can not be ruled out, but most of us look to stay dry.

Scattered snow showers will be possible on Monday. We are not expecting any impacts as temperatures top out in the lower-40s, but some snowflakes are possible under a mostly cloudy sky.

Into Monday night, we stay frigid. Low temperatures tumble into the mid-20s under a mostly clear sky. An isolated snow shower is possible, but most of us stay dry.

Temperature Rollercoaster Ride

Tuesday is also looking cold. We stay mostly dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs only reach the upper-30s, and lows bottom out in the lower-20s!

Temperatures start to rebound by Wednesday. A beautiful day is on tap! We stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs top out in the lower-50s. Overnight lows fall into the lower-30s.

Our temperature rollercoaster ride continues into Thursday. We stay dry under a partly sunny sky. Highs reach the lower-60s, and lows dip into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances look to return by Friday. Scattered showers are possible under a cloudy sky. Again, temperatures top out in the lower-60s. However, lows dip into the mid-and-lower-30s.

An isolated shower can not be ruled out on Saturday, especially early. It will be much cooler. Highs top out in the mid-40s, and lows bottom out in the lower-20s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.