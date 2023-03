HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - March madness is back and this year’s teams’ are being laid out.

The number one seeds are locked in as the field continues to be revealed.

West Region: #1 Kansas, 27-7

East Region: #1 Purdue, 29-5

South Region: #1 Alabama, (29-5) *First time in school history.

Midwest Region: #1 Houston, (31-3)

