Harlan home heavily damaged in Friday night fire

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Fire department officials responded to a structure fire in Harlan Friday night.

The Harlan City Fire Department was paged after an odor complaint. Officials said the call was upgraded to a structure fire with entrapment.

When first responders arrived on the scene, it was determined no one was home.

The stairs inside the home were blocked after the ceiling had partially collapsed.

Harlan City Fire Department and Sunshine Fire Department eventually gained access to the second story of the home and extinguished the fire.

