WVLT sits down with Dolly Parton for a one-on-one peak into her legacy and projects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT’s Kyle Grainger got the opportunity to sit down with Dolly Parton to talk about everything from music to her theme park, a project she’s been working on for 38 years now.

Previous Coverage: Dolly Parton’s in-person presentation features major Dollywood announcements

Kyle Grainger: We’re approaching 40 years of Dollywood, and it was back in the 1980s when you met with the Herschend family to talk about this dream. Did you ever think Dollywood would become this popular?

Dolly Parton: Well, I hoped that it would do good. I just remember the first-day opening, I was scared to death that nobody was going to come. I kept looking at the parking lot, you know, like a kid having a party. Where you invite your friends and don’t know if any of them will show up. That’s kind of how I felt then, and when I saw all the cars coming in, I was excited. But it’s just been so great.

Nobody could ever imagine it being what it has become, but that’s because God has put all the right people in all the right places at just the right time. We have a wonderful crew that have helped me build it all through the years. Of course the Herschend family, my partners, they’re just great to work with.

It’s been blessed and I’ve just been excited to see it; I dream big. I hope and expect things to do well. That doesn’t mean they always do, but this one was a dream that has been fulfilled ten times over.

KG: I saw Sherry Herschend earlier, and she said ‘I’m as excited today as I was on day one.’”

DP: I am too! It’s 38 years, and when they said ‘it’s our 38th season,’ I thought ‘how could that be?’ It just seems like such a short time, it really does. Of course none of us want to admit we’re getting older.

But really, it feels like 25 years at the most. But here we are, like you said, headed towards 40 years in the business, but I hope we’ll be around a long time more.

KG: New investments coming to Dollywood, including Big Bear Mountain, a new resort, you just told us today about the new Dolly experience. This creates 500 jobs in addition to what you’re already employing here as the largest employer in the county.

DP: Well I know, and that’s a great feeling. We are actually one of the biggest employers in the state of Tennessee, which makes me very proud.

When we started Dollywood, that was one of the things I wanted to do for here, in this area. Provide jobs for my friends, and neighbors and family. A lot of my family works at Dollywood, either performing or other jobs as well.

It makes me feel good to know that I’ve had a part in the growth of the area up here, because this is my home, and I love it. I love being a Tennessee girl and especially a Smoky Mountain girl.

KG: Pigeon Forge is a $1.2 billion economy. What 6,000 people actually live here give the credit to Dollywood.

DP: Well there’s a whole lot of people that do a whole lot of things, like I say, to make everything go well. I get a lot of credit for a lot of things that a whole lot of other people do. It’s not really fair sometimes that I get so much credit for so much stuff that so many people do, but I’m proud to be the person who can stand up there and brag about it and be the spokesperson.

I really am very proud of all the people, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Gatlinburg and the whole area, really. This is all my home. We’ve got the county seat in Sevierville, and that was my address, but Pigeon Forge was a great place to have. We used to come here as kids, and they didn’t have enough stuff.

When I thought of going into business with the Herschend, to have a park here, I thought that would be a wonderful thing, and it has been. It’s been a great thing.

Of course, the Smoky Mountains were here long before me, and that was one of the reasons that made me think I need to have a business here, because of all the millions of people that the Smoky Mountains themselves bring in for the hiking and the camping and the beauty of that. So having a place here was a no-brainer, really.

I’m just so happy to see that it’s done so well. I love working with all the people in Pigeon Forge, they’re great too.

KG: Do you realize how many people love to say “I’m from Sevierville, I’m from Sevier County, and that’s the home of Dolly Parton?”

DP: Laughs. Well, it makes me feel good! I’m one of those people. I’m from Sevierville. I’m Dolly Parton and I’m proud to be from Sevierville.

KG: What’s next for Dollywood? Any new, big dreams and ideas? I know you’re always dreaming up something.

DP: We’re going to have new dreams all the time. We’ve got several more resorts that we hope to build and a campground at some point. We’ll continue to build rides in areas. We’ll continue buying properties around here. We still have a lot of land that we haven’t developed yet, so every year we get together and we brainstorm and we dream and we come up with the right thing.

As you can see, our dream is doing good. I ask God to bless everybody that I work with and to bless me as well, and so far, we’re doing all right.

KG: You’re doing a rock and roll album?

DP: I am doing a rock and roll album! I’m going to be a rock star at 77 years old.

I’m excited about it, actually, we’ve been working on this since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I didn’t want to be in it, because I didn’t think I had earned it. I’m like my daddy; if someone is going to give me something, I’m going to earn it.

I thought “Well, if I’m going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’ve got to do an album. I’d often thought about it, but I didn’t know if I’d ever get around to it. Time is everything, so I thought I’d ought to do it. I’ve got some great and wonderful songs, wonderful iconic artists singing on it, and it’ll be coming out in the fall.

KG: We’re celebrating 50 years of “I Will Always Love You,” speaking of albums.

DP: I know! Can you believe it? I can hardly believe that song is 50 years old, but it has done well. Every ten years or so, somebody else comes out with it as a hit, or we play it again.

I’m the only person that’s ever had a number-one song twice with the same song. I did it when I had it out the first time, whenever that was, 50 years ago. Then again when I did Best Little Whorehouse in Texas with Burt Reynolds, it became number one again. Then I had a top-ten song as a duet with Vince Gill and then of course Whitney.

Different people keep recording it, so it’s just the song that’s going to live forever, like “9 to 5,” I guess. Fine by me! I get my royalties, God knows I need the money. My famous joke: it costs a lot to look this cheap.

KG: I saw firsthand just how much goes into your wardrobe.

DP: Yeah, you did an interview with Steve Summers, the guy that actually heads the whole thing. He designs my things, but he also has to make sure that all the people get the things done on time. All the beading, all the making sure that the hair matches. Michelle, who’s my hairdresser, they work really well together.

It’s all about the hair and the clothes when you look like me: a drag queen!

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.