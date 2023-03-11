Tracking weekend rain chances, some wintry mix possible in spots

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances return by tonight, and scattered showers look to linger into Sunday. We are also watching out for some areas of wintry mix.

Tonight through Sunday night

Scattered showers look to move back into the region by tonight. You may need the umbrella if you have any Saturday night plans. We are also watching out for some areas of light snow or sleet, especially along and north of the Mountain Parkway. We are not expecting any major problems, but some light accumulation can not be ruled out, especially in grassy areas or on elevated surfaces. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-to-lower-30s.

Into Sunday, gloomy weather continues. Scattered showers are possible, and, again, some areas of wintry mix will be possible during the morning hours. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-40s under a mostly cloudy sky by Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances start to diminish into Sunday night. However, an isolated shower or two can not be ruled out. Temperatures stay chilly. Lows dip into the mid-30s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Next Work Week

As you wake up on Monday, models are hinting at possible snow flurries. Again, it will not be a big deal, but some snow flurries will be possible. We stay partly cloudy and chilly on Monday. Highs top out in the lower-40s, but lows tumble into the mid-20s by Monday night.

We stay cold on Tuesday. Temperatures only reach the upper-30s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Into Tuesday night, frigid air continues. Lows fall into the mid-and-lower-20s.

We start to rebound by Wednesday. We stay dry, mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs top out in the lower-50s, and lows dip into the lower-30s.

Extended Forecast

Our temperature rollercoaster ride continues into the end of the work week.

Highs on Thursday soar into the lower-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We look to stay dry on Thursday, but rain chances return by Friday.

Scattered showers are possible on Friday as our next weather system rolls across the region. Again, temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Low temperatures fall into the mid-to-lower-30s by Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.