Pike County community participates in spring clean-up

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville partnered with Eastern Kentucky PRIDE to participate in a spring clean-up of the Pikeville Pond on Saturday.

“You know it’s the first impression people see, and you don’t want it to be just litter, and trash, and garbage,” said Pikeville outdoor recreation director Patrick Collins.

Volunteers picked up litter and trash in an effort to make the pond more attractive for visitors.

“A lot of people come from out of the area to Pikeville Pond to bass fish,” said Collins, “Of course, cleaning this up will just make that more appealing to them to come back, you know, they’ll be fishing in a clean waterway.”

Collins added that the clean-up also helps keep the area safe for wildlife.

“The bottle wrappers, the plastic wrapping, and just anything like that you know could be a hazard to the wildlife,” he said.

Collins also reminded folks to clean up after themselves and don’t litter.

“If you pack it in, pack it out, there are trash cans everywhere, if it’s an inconvenience for you to throw your trash away in the city of Pikeville, please e-mail or call me and we’ll put a trash can wherever you want them if that is what it takes to get people to just throw their trash in the trash can,” he said.

Collins added that you can visit www.kypride.org to find a cleanup event in your community and visit the Pikeville City Tourism Facebook page for more information on events in the Pikeville area.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.