New Cumberland Gap National Historical Park superintendent selected

CUMBERLAND GAP NATIONAL PARK (WYMT) - A new Cumberland Gap National Historical Park superintendent was announced on Friday.

Lisa Baldwin will take over on May 7 as superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park in Kentucky.

National Park Service (NPS) South Atlantic-Gulf Regional Director Mark Foust said, “Lisa joins the park with a breadth of experience leading NPS parks and programs and building and maintaining strong relationships with local communities and Tribal partners. She will help protect the rich cultural and natural resources of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park with a steadfast determination that enriches the park, its visitors and surrounding communities.”

Balwin also made a statement, “I am honored to join the team at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and look forward to working with the park staff, partners and community. Together, we can continue to preserve, protect and interpret this beautiful and historic place, known as ‘the doorway to the west.”

Baldwin is a 17-year NPS veteran. She has served as superintendent at Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument in New Mexico since 2020. Baldwin has also led resource management programs for Dinosaur National Monument in Colorado, the NPS Intermountain Region and Flagstaff Area National Monuments in Arizona.

She began her NPS career in 2006 as an archaeologist at Flagstaff Area National Monuments.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.