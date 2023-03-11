Knott Co. family seeking help to fix damaged roadway

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The roadway leading to the Ritchie family property in Knott County has always been rocky, but July’s flood washed several parts of the road away completely.

“When the flood [had] come, it turned into this, and I have tried and tried to get it fixed and I have people saying that they’ll come and fix it and they never get fixed,” said Rachel Ritchie, who inherited the property from her late father.

Ritchie said a family home sits up at the top of this hill, and after her own home was damaged by recent wind storms, she considered moving there.

But Ritchie said not even an ATV could travel to the home.

“You know, in my heart, this is where I belong and I can’t even be here,” she said. “I’m sure when my dad was given the property, he was thinking this is somewhere my kids and my grandkids can stay and they’ll always have a place and we can’t even have that.”

Ritchie’s father and brothers are also buried on the property. Ritchie said her mother has not been able to visit their graves in years due to the condition of the road.

“Its heartbreaking. You know, I think all the time my dad and my brothers are laying up there. I know its just their bodies up there... but we can’t even get up there to maintain the graves,” she said.

Ritchie’s sister, Christine Wilkinson, said the roadway continues to be washed away.

And without help from local leaders, she fears the road could cause more issues in the future.

“Its not fair to us, our kids, or so on, and its not fair to my uncle that has to go sweep mud out of his house every time it rains hard,” Wilkinson said. “If we had the funds, we could’ve fixed this, but we’re limited like everybody else.”

The family said they have reached out to Knott County leaders about this issue and were able to speak briefly but have not gotten a response since then.

WYMT’s Alyssa Williams also reached out to Knott County officials to get their perspective but did not hear back from them.

