EKY animal shelter hosts free parvovirus vaccination event to help local pet owners

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter hosted free parvo vaccinations for dogs at four different locations across the region.

Those with the animal shelter said they have seen an increase in parvovirus in dogs recently, so they wanted to host a free vaccination event at easily accessible locations so more people can come out to utilize these services.

Saturday’s event at Tractor Supply in Hazard also included pet adoptions and grooming services.

Other vaccination locations included the Letcher County Health Department, Knott County Central High School and Breathitt County Tractor Supply.

”We’re trying to get the word out to people, especially with new puppies and how vital it is to get these vaccines in,” said shelter board member Joanna Davidson. “You can get parvo just by sitting them on the grass or maybe another person handling other dogs who have parvo. It just spreads so easily.”

The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter will be hosting more parvo vaccination events in the next few months.

The shelter also offers a low-cost spay and neuter program. You can find more information on these services by visiting the shelter’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Parents
Two parents charged with child endangerment
One dead, one injured following ATV crash in Whitley County
Hazard man arrested on DUI charges
Photo Courtesy: Town of Haysi Facebook
Firefighter dies in crash while responding to call
Dolly Parton speaks at Dollywood
Dolly Parton’s in-person presentation features major Dollywood announcements

Latest News

Officials say they gathered 14 bags of trash and other larger items from the pond.
Pike County community participates in spring clean-up
Mine disaster remembered
Letcher County museum sets up memorial for mine disaster anniversary
New study links ‘keto-like’ diets with cardiovascular issues
A bill in the TN General Assembly would penalize schools by withholding a percentage of their...
TN bill would withhold state funding from schools for leaving doors unlocked